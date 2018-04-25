Trending Coachella Styles Are Worn By Students at El Camino Real

With trends starting from flower crowns to bandanas to crochet kimonos and more, for Coachella 2018, students find their go-to outfits. Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. is where the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held this year for the first time.

“I always really liked the boho trends like fringe, and I’m excited to see the new trends grow after three years of going to Coachella,” senior Danica Ingold said. “Just a pair of denim shorts with a bikini top or a bodysuit with tons of glitter and jewelry makes it really turn it into a Coachella outfit.”

With performers such as Aminé, Cardi B, Daniel Caesar, Post Malone, SZA, The Weeknd, and more, tickets were bought months in advance for the intense lineup. Weekend one started April 14th and weekend two starts April 20.

“This is my first year and I’m really excited for Beyonce because she’s a queen. Past styles I have loved are patterned pants with flower crowns, and my favorite style to put together are ripped jeans and a tank top adding exciting flash tattoos,” freshman Mahak Hamid said.

Most people go to Coachella wearing light clothes due to the hot weather and the amount of walking. According to Goldenvoice, around 99,000 people come to Coachella each day for the six days the festival will be open.

“My favorite style is edgy and trendy. My go-to style is shorts, Nike Air Forces, and a crop top,” freshman Britain Grady said.

With celebrities such as Adam Lambert, Sam Smith, Chance the Rapper, and Jewels Hill all posted on their twitters outstanding positive reviews on Beyoncé’s Coachella performance this year, while watching in the crowds.

“She makes one want to just forget everything they knew about live performance, sit down, and take notes…. and weep openly,” Lambert said.

Meanwhile, The LA Times describes Beyoncé’s unforgettable performance as having “changed Coachella’s temperature.”