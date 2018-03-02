Concert Review: G-Eazy captures dark fantasies of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Beautiful & Damned’

Oakland rapper Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum, captures the dark fantasies of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 novel “The Beautiful & Damned” with modern ties to fame and fortune, in his fifth studio album and 2018 North American and European/UK tour, both named after the novel.

The parallels between the pursuit of pleasure in the 1920s and present, prompted G-Eazy to create a provocative live show that centralizes on love, drugs and hip hop.

The ninth night of the tour led the rapper south of the Bay Area and into the Orange County suburbs, to the OC Observatory. The sold out show of approximately 1,000 fans erupted at the sight of a caution symbol on a screen that served as a background visual element, warning the audience of the show’s theatrics.

Strutting onstage with an air of arrogance, wearing black joggers, a vintage concert tee, all black letterman style jacket, fall 2014 Air Jordan 3 Retros and gold accents in the form of chains and a Rolex, began Act I: The Beautiful.

The essence of Act I: The Beautiful, was captured through songs off G-Eazy’s recent album with slower thought-provoking lyrics and R&B melodies. Flirting with girls in the audience, and expressing his gratitude for how his Orange County following has grown since his last visit over four years ago; G-Eazy toned down his rockstar persona.

To honor the music of Orange County, G-Eazy brought out guest star, and proclaimed “Orange County King” Yung Pinch. The two previewed a new single, chanting the lyrics “Why the f*** would I wait?”

The resurgence of G-Eazy’s rockstar persona emerged with Act II: The Damned. Antics of throwing water, stage diving and smog effects paired with hype songs, courtesy of drummer Blake “Blizzy” Robinson and DJ Quiz, left G-Eazy comparing the show’s level of intensity to being as out of a movie.

The encore composed of platinum single “Me, Myself & I,” and two lead singles off his recent album “Him & I,” featuring Halsey, and “No Limit,” featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B, leaving the audience bouncing from the beat as they sang along to the songs that have defined G-Eazy as one of the hottest rappers in the game.