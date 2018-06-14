Civic Youth: Free summer program at City Hall

Are you between the age of 14 and 24 and want to make a positive difference and empower your community?
Look no further!
The City of Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment is excited to offer a leadership program designed for youth and young adults aged 14-24.
Civic Youth Leadership Academy is a program designed to educate, engage, and empower young people to take active roles in your communities and speak up on issues that matter to you.
As a civic leader, you will be prepared to actively participate in your Neighborhood Councils and the greater Los Angeles community with other like-minded young people from across the city.
Please email civicyouth@empowerla.org with any questions.
You’ll gain critical skills in:
- Participating in local government
- Engaging with your Neighborhood Council
- Effective outreach and community organizing
What?
A Leadership Training program that will prepare youth
to be effective leaders in their community and
Neighborhood Council.
Who?
Youth and young adults aged 14-24 who are active
in their Neighborhood Councils and communities,
or who would like to be!
When?
Summer 2018, 9:30 a.m. – noon:
June 18 and 25
July 16, 23, and 30
August 6
Where?
Civic Youth will take place at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Transportation from South LA will be made available.
