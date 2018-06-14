Civic Youth: Free summer program at City Hall

Are you between the age of 14 and 24 and want to make a positive difference and empower your community?

Look no further!

The City of Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment is excited to offer a leadership program designed for youth and young adults aged 14-24.

Civic Youth Leadership Academy is a program designed to educate, engage, and empower young people to take active roles in your communities and speak up on issues that matter to you.

As a civic leader, you will be prepared to actively participate in your Neighborhood Councils and the greater Los Angeles community with other like-minded young people from across the city.

Please email civicyouth@empowerla.org with any questions.

You’ll gain critical skills in:

Participating in local government

Engaging with your Neighborhood Council

Effective outreach and community organizing

What?

A Leadership Training program that will prepare youth

to be effective leaders in their community and

Neighborhood Council.

Who?

Youth and young adults aged 14-24 who are active

in their Neighborhood Councils and communities,

or who would like to be!

When?

Summer 2018, 9:30 a.m. – noon:

June 18 and 25

July 16, 23, and 30

August 6

Where?

Civic Youth will take place at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Transportation from South LA will be made available.