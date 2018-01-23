How Does Immigration Affect Local and International Economy?

A country’s increasing immigrant population may influence the nation’s economy in a variety of ways. News from immigration in the U.S. tells that there are advantages and disadvantages and we can try to alleviate the bad consequences from it to boost economic profits.

Immigration is playing an essential role in employment and worker productivity. According to expert reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, there is an inflow in the U.S.

Moreover, the native employee productivity is reduced by the rising immigrant workforce. Although many people thought there were tens of thousands of Americans who lost their jobs because too many immigrants are taking over their place partly, immigrants actually boost the country’s economy.

With more skillful immigrants taking important job positions, the industrial output is not only decreased in short run, but increased in long run because immigrants adapt experience from local workers which increases overall productivities.

Education in the U.S. is a constantly growing economy owing to more claims of better education from immigrants. People who come to the U.S. for an education will always spend a large amount of money which is also the fact that international students usually get charged more in tuition than the local students do.

Thus, the U.S.’s economy will be largely increased by having international students. John Boehner claimed that 1,528 international students contribute over $56 million to the local economy and support 837 jobs. This may indicate that international students raise US economy tremendously from paying their tuition.

Immigration also benefits the economics of immigrants’ home countries. Recent immigrants are required to have relatively more wealth and education, which means that they are also supposed to have higher positions in companies to migrate. Therefore, when people leave their countries and work, there are subordinates who used to be lower than them who will get promote to higher positions.

However, immigration may also weaken their home countries. A home country must analyze immigration statistics to determine and address why citizens are moving to other countries. Immigration may also decrease the population of home countries, the level of production, and governments spending.

In conclusion, the vital part of the immigration is the economy which benefits both the immigrants and countries. Indeed, the evidence suggests that immigration may actually have significant long-term benefits for the native people, pushing them into higher-paying occupations and raising the overall pace of innovation and productivity growth.

Moreover, immigration is helping to keep countries comparatively young and reducing the burden of financing retirement benefits for a growing population.