Album review: Maybe this isn’t the Logic for ‘Everybody’

The rapper Logic has been under the radar for the past several years, and with his most recent release I’m lead to believe it may remain that way.

The album “Everybody” is grasping for attention and uses social issues and politics to attempt to bring the popularity. While a lot of rap music does make references to politics, Logic’s album fails to do so in a unique way.

This recent release isn’t terrible by any means, but it isn’t necessarily deserving of a Grammy either. There are a couple of tracks that I adore, but the album as a whole is tedious. Logic fails to bring diversity to an album about diversity. It’s as if he constantly feels the need to prove his status of being bi-racial to the world through his rap.

The introduction of the album is contained within “Hallelujah.” The song repeats the words “open your mind” multiple times, and the lyrics that follow are about respect and openness. “Hallelujah” is uplifting and a beautiful way to set the tone for the album.

The last two minutes of this seven-and-a-half-minute song feature a skit where a character named Atom speaks to God after being in a car wreck. I’ve never personally been a fan of the skits within albums. I just want to listen to the music. Later on in the album, the track “Waiting Room” continues the skit; except “Waiting Room” is exclusively a skit and contains no back track.

While I can respect the artist’s creative choice to include skits, the message likely would have been more effective in a song.

“Everybody,” which was released early April as a single, is a bop. The song covers Logic’s life being half white and half black. The single gives insight into how Logic struggled with criticisms from either racial group growing up.

Another song I enjoy is “Killing Spree.” The lyrics face the superficiality of Hollywood, the music industry, cell phones and our generation. Logic doesn’t act like he is immune from these things, as he isn’t as disconnected as he’d like to be either. Ansel Elgort also adds a nice touch to this song.

“Take It Back” is just like all the other songs on the album; also about race. I’m glad Logic is passionate about the subject matter, but I can’t see myself listening to this album all the time. “Take It Back” is catchy and has a nice back track. Towards the end of the song it begins to feel a bit preachy, but I like it in a weird sense. There’s not too much of a filter in the outro, and Logic opens the doors to a rough period of his life.

“America” is one of my favorite songs on the album. It’s the only song on the album that directly addresses the existing political climate. It provides some type of tiny variety to the album, especially with its various features from other artists. Logic is very blatant with his views towards Kanye West and Donald Trump, which I respect.

“1-800-273-8255,” a song titled with the suicide hotline phone number, is without a doubt wonderful. I hope people learn to memorize the phone number, but it’s more likely just going to be referenced as the “suicide song.” The song transitions from someone wanting to kill themselves, into someone who overcomes their struggles. Khalid’s feature in this track is my favorite. In some ways, Alessia Cara does add diversity to the song, but I really wish Khalid got more time in the song instead.

In an album about diversity and respect it was underwhelming to hear the same topic in every track. Rather than raising the bar for himself, Logic presented listeners with repetitive music. Not to say he doesn’t present important topics, but if they were executed with more variety the album would have been better. The album does have a distinct tone to it, but only because of the strong similarities between all the tracks.

When I listen to it I feel uplifted, but I’m not necessarily in love with every track. Out of the album, “America”, “Everybody“, “Anxiety” and “Black SpiderMan” are a few of my favorites. I don’t enjoy songs that are too long and as tedious as some of the ones on this album along with the songs that are drawn out by skits.

Yes, what Logic has to share with the world and the conversations he brings to light are important. However, he fails to properly execute his thoughts through his music. Rather than bringing attention to the various social issues, this album seems more like a cry for attention from Logic himself.

–Suvee Ranasinghe

Featured Image Credit: Def Jam Recordings