Foothill Technology High School

Back to School fashion comes in hot

School is in session and the beginning of a new year has shown many of the hottest fashion trends. From casual chic to trendsetting-hipster, we have a variety of diverse styles.

The first week is where everyone dresses to impress and shows their one-of-a-kind wardrobe that represents themselves. To showcase all the unique looks that we have on campus, this collection of photos display some of the finest outfits from a group of students. With all of the following apparel, take away inspiration for mundane days where all your clothing seems blasé.


—Elie Bufford, Bella Hall, Sophia Parker and Emma Yakel

