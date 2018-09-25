Back to School fashion comes in hot

School is in session and the beginning of a new year has shown many of the hottest fashion trends. From casual chic to trendsetting-hipster, we have a variety of diverse styles.
The first week is where everyone dresses to impress and shows their one-of-a-kind wardrobe that represents themselves. To showcase all the unique looks that we have on campus, this collection of photos display some of the finest outfits from a group of students. With all of the following apparel, take away inspiration for mundane days where all your clothing seems blasé.
—Elie Bufford, Bella Hall, Sophia Parker and Emma Yakel
