Foothill Technology High School

Freaky Fridays: Friday the 13th

We are back with more DIYs for this “Freaky Friday.” This week, be prepared to start getting into the spooky, eerie feel that Friday the 13th has in store for all you festive people!

This week I have created very simple ways to jazz up your living area. First is the painted pumpkins, which are less time-consuming than carving pumpkins, and have added color to make them eye-popping. Next up is the succulent, planted into a skull shaped jar. And lastly is the mason jars covered in cobwebs and spiders.

 

 

–Sophia Parker

