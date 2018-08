Statistically speaking, elephants should be getting a lot of cancer. But as less than 5 percent of elephants die from it, versus the 25 percent of humans; that’s clearly not what’s happening. A newly found gene, coined the “zombie gene,” gives us new clues as to why. This new information has the potential of inspiring future cancer treatments for humans. Watch this two minute video to learn more.

Credit: Rachel Chang / The Foothill Dragon Press