Tips to beat the heat

With temperatures climbing up to the high ’90s, general discomfort, dehydration and even heat strokes are common. In order to ensure health during this record-breaking weather, refer to these tips for beating the heat.

Stay hydrated

Even if you are not thirsty, make sure to stay hydrated. There are more ways to do this outside of drinking 64 ounces of water a day. In fact, people can find a more accurate estimate of their recommended water intake by multiplying their weight by 2/3. This equation will find the number of ounces of water to drink per day.

To make hydration easy, bring a reusable water bottle to school and anywhere else you go. In Spirito Hall, there is an easy access Hydration Station where students can refill their bottles free of charge. Additionally, putting ice cubes in a water bottle in the morning can help water stay cool throughout the day. On the occasion that a reusable water bottle is not available, there is a vending machine that provides disposable ones for a small fee.

Apart from water intake, there are other aspects of hydration that you may not always consider. There are many substances that are dehydrating, and many that are hydrating. Some examples of foods to avoid in the heat include sodium and sugar rich foods. Instead, try to add blueberries, fatty fish and soy into your diet. These foods contain Vitamin C, antioxidants and omega-3s which are beneficial for hydration.

Protect yourself from the sun

Sun damage can be brutal, and it is essential to stay cautious about it when temperatures are this high. The primary way to protect your skin from the blazing sun is to wear sunscreen, ideally with a sun protection factor of 30. Wearing a baseball cap or sun hat can also help protect your head and body from dangerous UV rays.

Rest in shade and wear light colors

Resting when possible in the shady areas around Foothill is a great way to avoid the sun and minimize the effects of heat. The campus has shaded halls and tables with umbrellas to keep you cool. In addition, the Media Center is almost always accessible and air conditioned. It is a smart idea to befriend a teacher who keeps their room open during lunch and their classroom comfortable. Also, wearing light colored clothes prevents heat absorption and is another way to fight the heat.

Exercise indoors

If you exercise often, try to keep your workouts indoors. If you are a person who typically likes hiking, try using the stair climber at a gym. Cyclists may enjoy indoor bicycles or even spin classes. Runners might prefer using the treadmill. This period is a great opportunity to explore and familiarize yourself with local exercise facilities that may have previously gone unnoticed.

Try some alternative methods

Spray bottles and portable fans are two ways to cool down on the go. If you don’t have either of these items, you can throw it back to kindergarten and make one out of paper. This is done by folding the paper accordion style and pinching it closed at the bottom.

Everyone should know the location of their body’s natural cooling points. Putting an ice pack or wet paper towel on these areas is sure to cool you down quickly. These areas include your wrists, the back of your neck, your ankles, the backs of your knees and the insides of your elbows. Although these methods are not necessary, they can provide extra comfort.

Staying cool in this extreme heat may seem difficult, but will help with your health, safety, happiness and overall ease of life. Stay cool, Dragons!

–Marin Valerio

Featured Image Credit: Maya Avalar