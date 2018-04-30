You are on the clock: 2018 NFL Mock Draft

The wait is finally over. Whether you are a fan of a contending team that may only be one piece away from a championship, a team that is looking to end its drought of winning or a fan of a team somewhere in between, this time of year signifies the start of a brand-new season. On April 26, the 83rd annual National Football League (NFL) Draft began in Arlington, Texas. The entire draft spans three days (April 26-28) and consists of seven total rounds, with the first two rounds taking place on April 26.

This infographic includes regarding the NFL draft. Credit: Nick Zoll / The Foothill Dragon Press

The NFL is quickly evolving into a quarterback-first industry. Will this year’s draft reflect these sentiments? With what is projected to be a star-studded first round of draft picks, who will stand out from the rest? So many speculative questions are raised, but one thing that is certain is that the next generation of talent has arrived.

Read below to see who your team’s first round pick will be in the first ever Foothill Dragon Press NFL mock draft.

ROUND 1

With the departure of tight ends Brent Celek and Trey Burton, the defending champions have a void to fill in the slot. Although offense isn’t a huge priority right now for the Eagles, having another big-bodied target to go alongside Zach Ertz would create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

It is important to note that the Draft does not make or break players’ careers. A perfect example of this can be found in Ventura, California, where Saint Bonaventure High School alumnus Troy Hill was not drafted in 2015, yet eventually made his way to an NFL roster.

-Nick Zoll