Roaming Reporter: FVHS walkout participants

“This protest will definitely help out a lot. Obviously, we need change. We can’t let this happen anymore. Shootings are constantly happening…It’s important to talk about it now and not later. We need to end this now,” said sophomore Ben Nelson.

“The walk out is a great way for students to express their First Amendment. I think it’s a great movement because it shows that students can make a difference and state their opinions on what they think of the situation,” said senior Tammy To.

“I find it very interesting that everybody in the community is down to work together and come together as a family like how Fountain Valley is,” said senior Steven Le.

“I don’t see why we should just sit around in basically an assembly and think about what happened when we can do our own part, when we can walk out of the school and show our own rights and our own supports and freedoms. Why are we just sitting here? We have so much options to do and we just decide to sit there…Why remember when we can do something?” said junior Mindy Nguyen.

“I believe school shootings are something that shouldn’t be happening especially with our modern world right now. For us, we should be the change and we should make the change and start speaking out,” said senior Loulya Alcharbhai.

“It’s a way to pay respects and makes it seem real and close to home because I feel that the people that don’t put as much importance to this issue…It can happen to you at any moment. I feel like it grounds you as a human. It makes you [realize] that these victims were really people and not just names or a body count,” said junior Deanna Lim.

“I think it’s about time that serious action is taken for these sort of things. Sandy Hook, we were like never forget and those other shootings like Kent State and Columbine, we [said] never forget, and then nothing happened. But I feel like now since the victims of this shooting were older and their peers that had to go through that ordeal are older, now they’re advocating for change. Its different than the other times in which its been elementary schools. I’m glad that this is happening. It looks like we actually might get some change out of this one and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said junior Emil Allen.