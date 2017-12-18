“I’m kinda nervous for what I’m about to send in. Hopefully I get them all finished by tonight and hopefully the sight doesn’t crash. I’ve been pacing it out, so I’m just doing it over time and having people look over them so I feel like I managed my time well enough so that I wouldn’t have to stress over it too much. I am only confident in one school, but my other ones are kind of a reach so hopefully I get in,” said senior Kyle Do. Photo by Yasir Khaleq. Fountain Valley High School Students share their views about UC applications aminahkDecember 18, 2017 Students share their opinions about UC applications. “I believe that the UC Apps are a great format for the UC system to choose the right candidates for their school. They ask the right questions and the prompts are pretty fair. I’ve heard a lot of complaints about the prompts being too long but it’s all the pressure talking. The overall questions aren’t that hard to answer and the process doesn’t take that long, it’s only the personal insight questions that are causing the stress,” said senior Alex Tran. Photo by Yasir Khaleq. “I’m kinda nervous for what I’m about to send in. Hopefully I get them all finished by tonight and hopefully the sight doesn’t crash. I’ve been pacing it out, so I’m just doing it over time and having people look over them so I feel like I managed my time well enough so that I wouldn’t have to stress over it too much. I am only confident in one school, but my other ones are kind of a reach so hopefully I get in,” said senior Kyle Do. Photo by Yasir Khaleq. “I’m very nervous about them because they are not done, but I am working on it, slowly chipping away at it. It’s stressful because homework doesn’t let up or anything so you just have to …work on homework while doing college apps at the same time. I think I’ll be happy that I got it done on time. Whatever I turn in I’ll be happy with,” said senior Josephine Du. Photo by Yasir Khaleq. “I learned about myself as I did the UC apps because I had to dig deep into myself to figure out what I should write about, what awards I needed to tell the school I received. It was really a journey of the self as I discovered me, although I’m tired of them. I spent a long time on them and I don’t like them anymore,” said senior Jagger Joyner. Photo by Yasir Khaleq. “I finished them a while ago so it’s a relief that they’re closing soon but it’s also not a big deal. They were relatively short so it wasn’t that bad. I think that getting started was the problem, trying to figure out what you are writing. It was not difficult to balance UC Apps and homework because you can write UC Apps whenever; you can start writing and just stop if you need to and then come back to it. It’s not like a homework assignment where you have to keep going,” said senior Jane Liu. Photo by Yasir Khaleq “I feel good about UC Apps coming to a close on Thursday. I feel like they were kinda long but it’s not very hard. It’s pretty easy to just go through them. The personal insight questions were kinda difficult but they weren’t like anything terrible and as long as you get someone to check them, then overall, the application is pretty easy and nothing to be too stressed out about. I would say on a level from 1-10, my confidence level in my application is around 7.5. I got them done early so I wouldn’t have to stress about them at the end of November,” said senior Jacob Ferris. Photo by Yasir Khaleq. -Eden La Clair and Yasir Khaleq Related
