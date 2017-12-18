“I’m kinda nervous for what I’m about to send in. Hopefully I get them all finished by tonight and hopefully the sight doesn’t crash. I’ve been pacing it out, so I’m just doing it over time and having people look over them so I feel like I managed my time well enough so that I wouldn’t have to stress over it too much. I am only confident in one school, but my other ones are kind of a reach so hopefully I get in,” said senior Kyle Do. Photo by Yasir Khaleq.
Fountain Valley High School

Students share their views about UC applications

Students share their opinions about UC applications.

-Eden La Clair and Yasir Khaleq

