Teachers voice their opinions on the excess amount of paper ASB uses for posters

Every year the Associated Student Body (ASB) creates hundreds of posters for Bell Week in order to boost school spirit, but at what cost? Several Fountain Valley teachers have voiced concern that these posters waste paper.

During last year’s Bell Week, Japanese teacher Saori Tanaka suggested ASB stop using paper and look for alternatives to celebrate school spirit. Other teachers such as Lehua Werdel and Todd Yarton have also joined in on the matter, wanting an end or at least an alternative to the posters.

“Last year was horrible, [ASB] put the posters on the floor and when I came to school, my heart was aching,” said Tanaka.“They get trashed because the students are walking all over it.”

Tanaka consulted with other department heads and all agreed that they would like to see to less paper or at least an alternative. They even took the matter to members of administration.

“We met with those teachers and listened to their ideas and alternatives and suggested we could reduce the volume of paper by using gesso and canvas,” said Principal Morgan Smith.

Although ASB got rid of the Rainbow Road this year, they still put the posters on the floor around the Bowl area.

Teachers Lisa Battig and Mike Eich have suggested using sidewalk chalk, which is non-toxic and washable, and large canvases, which would be hooked onto the walls and both sides of the canvas could be painted on and reused every year. These alternatives would be weather resistant and ecologically more friendly.

“It’s a great thing to celebrate school spirit, but we can do it differently,” said Tanaka.

Although the alternatives suggested are more expensive, administration is looking for ways the community can donate to the cause and suggested that clubs could be assigned spots on campus to manage. It would reduce time to create each canvas and every club would be able to contribute to Bell Week spirit.

“This year’s ASB group would like to move in [an ecologically more friendly] direction but the process will take time as culture, tradition and expectation evolve,” said Smith.

–Suzane Jlelati,