A day alongside Superintendent Beutner

Napa Elementary School, 7:22 a.m.

On his first day on the job, Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Austin Beutner displayed an evident eagerness to learn. Asking questions that ranged from attendance rates to academic achievement to potential career options for young elementary students, Beutner gained a real life, comprehensive understanding of one of the hundreds of schools inside the LAUSD district. Taking part in “breakfast in the classroom” inside of one Napa’s classrooms, Beutner actively engaged the young students in conversation about their favorite subjects, their dreams for the future, and their interest in learning. Inquisitive and reflective, Beutner has yet to state his plans for academic performance reform or additional educational campaigns during his tenure as superintendent but the day is still young.

Van Nuys High School, 9:23 a.m.

A warm welcome was in store for superintendent Beutner in Van Nuys as leading students in the JROTC, journalism and academic decathlon programs showcased their statewide and national achievements. Beutner received an exclusive look at Van Nuys’ automotive program, where teacher Joe Agruso proudly exhibited both his students and curriculum. Taking great pride in their various extracurricular programs, Van Nuys students and teachers alike collectively called for increased staff support and recognition, a call they hope new LAUSD superintendent Beutner can answer.

Cortines School of the Visual and Performing Arts, 10:47 a.m.

A unique LAUSD school for its sponsorship of the arts, VAPA was superintendent Beutner’s next school stop on his first day on the job. Students hosted dance recitals, showcased amazing artwork, and displayed their crafty pottery work to superintendent Beutner, an evident champion of the arts. With words of encouragement, he insisted that a group of students perform an impromptu video presentation, further highlighting his support – and love – of the creative spirit and artistic ingenuity found inside so many LAUSD schools.

Maywood Academy for Enriched Studies School, 11:36 a.m.

Classroom visits, lunch line waiting and math tutoring defined the superintendent’s visit of Maywood Academy, the newest school in the LAUSD district. Enjoying a tasty meatball sub, Beutner sat alongside sixth grade students and took note of improvements that could be made. Suggestions included more enrichment program, more diversity in lunch menus, and increased campus supervision. Beutner further interacted with students and parents alike, taking photos with parent volunteers in Maywood’s lunch courtyard while simultaneously enjoying his wholesome lunch. Indeed, Beutner actively noted places for improvement while still connecting with the students around him.

Boys Academic Leadership Academy, 12:52 p.m.

LAUSD’s new superintendent, Austin Beutner, was introduced to school pride and childhood ambition at Boys Academic Leadership Academy. Disclosing his desire to serve and provide everyone “the same opportunity”, Beutner invited the young male students to shout out their future goals, and answers ranged from “NBA player” to “doctor” to “architect”. Yet, all LAUSD students expressed a similar desire to help and improve their surrounding community, a mentality that aligns perfectly with the new superintendent’s ultimate mission.

