A kaleidoscope of curiosity

My name is Atziri Marquez, and I am a senior at Garfield High School in the tightly-knit community of East Los Angeles and a writer for the school newspaper “The Scuttlebutt.”

For the most part I’m quite the introvert, and I typically spend my free time reading, writing, drawing or painting. I love art, in all of its forms, and have used it as both a means of escape from the chaos of life and a means of catharsis to set my swirling thoughts free. In essence, I love the idea of expressing myself and connecting with others through words, colors and strokes.

I’m also a sucker for aesthetics, as well as foreign languages. I’m fluent in English and Spanish, and am currently studying Japanese, German and Swedish independently through online apps, books, and podcasts. I’m an aspiring polyglot, AKA a person who’s fluent in a variety of languages.

I have a burning curiosity for a myriad of things, particularly aspects of the world I have yet to know about, so I also spend my free time watching foreign films and documentaries. Additionally, I enjoy traveling and making connections with people from different cultures. Thus, I’ve become interested in pursuing a career in either journalism or foreign relations, or both!

On any given day you’ll probably find me at the library reading articles from the National Geographic, in my room watching a Norwegian drama, or at the park sketching frantically in my notebook.

By the end of my life, I hope to have traveled to at least 100 countries and know at least 10 languages. For now though, I’ll continue to interact with people from all walks of life and approach the world with an open mind.