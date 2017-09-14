A piece of my life

My name is Priscila Navarro and I am currently 15. I am a junior at Garfield High School in Los Angeles.

I like to play soccer and currently on the girls’ varsity soccer team, which is a huge accomplishment for me because not many people get to be in this team.

When I graduate I am planning on becoming a veterinarian because I love animals and I would love to help out animals in need. I also love to travel which is one thing that I would like to do my whole entire life. So far I have traveled to places like Mexico and to the Bahamas and I hope that later on in life I will be able to travel all around the world and discover other cultures.

I love to draw, and even though I can’t really draw well it’s still one of my favorite things to do.

I hope to attend college because I know that it is expensive and I am not sure if my parents have the money for that.

My life has been like a rollercoaster. There are moments when life just hits you but you have to keep on going no matter how hard it may be. Rollercoasters have ups and downs but they don’t usually hit you.

My parents were immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala, and they came so that me and my brother can have a better future, and I am very grateful to be in this country.

A tough moment in my life that has happened was when I was around 3, my mom was ironing and I decided to pull on the cord of the iron while it was really hot, and the tip of the iron fell on my right eye and I had to be rushed to the hospital. The doctors told my parents that I had a 75% chance of losing my eyesight from that eye. That was devastating for my parents but they never lost hope.

Ultimately they got the news that I got lucky, and would get to keep my eye and eyesight because if I wouldn’t have been rushed to the hospital then I would have lost my eye. That’s why I am very grateful that nothing worse has happened to me. That’s why you always have to be grateful for the things that you have because there could be other people who might not have what we have, and don’t take life for granted.

My life has taught me many things and I am grateful for that, and I know that there will be many more challenges in the near future.