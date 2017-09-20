My name is Litzy Aguirre and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the second of October.

I have two younger brothers and I live in a home of two rooms so have to share one room with my brothers.

I love animals, mostly dogs, and even though I’ve never had one I would love to. My favorite color at the moment is burgundy because I love that it’s a dark but in a way bright color.

I like walks on the beach because they relax me. I also like watching the sunset.

I love food, it’s the one thing that never fails in making me happy but my favorite food would have to be my mom’s enchiladas.

I love staying home and watching movies with my family or by myself. I love Disney movies because they’re the best.