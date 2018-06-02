As time flies, find some to relax

Wondering how time passes quickly as slow as it sounds, every year, month, week, day, hour, minute, and second. Out on the search for survival on your own, you decide to seek loneliness yet comfort from running away from your problems.

For others, traveling may seem as a joke, not a true journey. However, from my perspective I see opportunity. Opportunity of reflecting towards the human being, inhaling and exhaling, and of course to sustain oneself.

Therefore, camp out at your backyard for one night. Not only will you feel the cool breeze in the morning but when the sun goes down and the moon comes up, your thoughts will keep you busy. Enjoy hearing the birds chirping in the day and the crickets at night.

Being reclusive, antisocial, or self-contained does not necessarily mean you will be led to sadness. From experience, spending time in solitary can actually help clear the mind. Ask yourself, do you consider being alone as sadness or freedom? I consider it as a taste of freedom. Freedom is the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.

Ninety-nine percent of the time when you are surrounded with others, you tend to act differently rather than when you are by yourself. It’s not a bad thing to have that different behavior but when you’re alone, a good feeling is letting you be you. Coping all alone as you hear the trees dancing may cause you to reflect and appreciate how you’re living.

It is quite soothing to just feel in that moment no heaviness on your back. By that, I mean not being pushed to repetitive activities that a person is forced to live through in this society such as doing homework, cleaning the house, buying groceries, working, and driving.

Eventually, flashbacks will cross your mind, and not just random flashbacks. So many people live within unhappy circumstances and yet will not take the initiative to change their situation because they are conditioned to a life of security, conformity, and conservation, all of which may appear to give one peace of mind, but reality, nothing is more damaging to the adventurous spirit.