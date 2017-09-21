Samantha
Holds the taste
Of her mom’s chocolate milk in the back of her mouth
Holds her
Own hand when scared
Holds her
Head higher than the stars
Wishing to see more
Than just Mars
The symphony of sweet sympathy is not one she wishes to hear
Rather
She whispers into the mirror
A human being
Stuck feeling
As if she
Is an alien
Not because she she’s an outcast
But because sometimes
She feels a little
Green
What an odd color
She hesitates
To dance
To talk
To be
She struggles
To understand
How anyone can accept her
Her favorite songs
Are the ones
She dedicates to herself
With the mindset of
“If you won’t, who will?”
She wakes up early every morning
However
She stays
Laid
Thinking
Of things that don’t matter
Thinking
Of whether what she eats
Is who she is
Because then
Is when she gets
The slightest of hints
Of who she is
She craves the things
She’s never tasted
She fears
The same thing every one fears
She fears
That memories will be erased
Dreams misplaced
Left without a meaning
She can’t lose more
She can’t lose more
Of her already lost head
Considerate of advice
But not one to take it
Dark thoughts
Deep thoughts
My thoughts
Are the ones who
Stop
Push
Me to go
Go to the places
My curiosity could afford
Samantha
Is only trying to impress herself
