Students’ struggles in college

College is the next step in life after high school; the epitome of success. The escape from clicks and annoying teachers who continuously bug about turning in work on time and the administrators who rush you into the classrooms to learn and become better citizens. Or so you think.

According to a research conducted by Student Loan Hero, college debt had a debt of $25,550 just for public colleges. About 75 percent of graduates from private nonprofit colleges had loans and had reached an average debt of $32,300, while an 88 percent of graduates from profit colleges had loans and had a debt of $39,950.

But it’s still worth it right? Besides student homelessness, dropouts and lets not forget to mention the unemployment rate even after receiving a college degree.

Everything is worth the risk, such as hunger and homelessness, for the end result of having a successful career and a good life. A study conducted by Temple University and the Wisconsin HOPE lab discovered that more than a third of students don’t have stable housing or enough food. The survey also concluded that 36 percent of students are worried about their food insecurities, another 36 percent said that they worry about their housing situation and 9 percent said that they are homeless.

In community colleges, a surprising 42 percent said they worried about their amount of food, 9 percent said that in at least one month they don’t eat for a day and 46 percent said that they had struggles in both eating and housing issues. Lets not forget the issues homelessness brings to students and the lasting effects it has on these students, as well as the lack of knowledge of the resources around them.

According to a 2017 article published by Forbes, “Dispelling the Myth of Unemployed College Graduates,” it said that, “The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates by education level. As of the January 2017 report which contains numbers for December 2016, the unemployment rate for college graduates was only 2.5 percent. That means that only one out of every 40 college graduates is unemployed.

So maybe college isn’t so bad. Although there may be a many burdens along the way, the end result may end up being satisfactory, obviously as long as you don’t continue to switch majors and become wrapped up in the now and not the future.