Do all memes go to heaven?

What a time to be alive. Throughout the centuries there has been a development in art. Much development happened during the Renaissance with artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Raphael and Donatello. But art has taken a turn in modern times. Memes are now the modern equivalent of art.

Memes are beautiful and can bring a smile to anyone’s face. My personal favorites consist of dat boi, yeet, and BrotherMan Bill.

The randomness of dat boi is simply hilarious to me. Yeet has become part of my everyday vocabulary, and the BrotherMan Bill song is amazing:

“The Brotherman Bill is the brother living at the top of the hill / The Brotherman Bill is the brother with the Brotherman Bill skills / The Brotherman Bill got a passel of Brotherman Bill chill pills / The Brotherman Bill put the Terrible Tim at the top of the bill.”

Their popularity on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and ifunny makes them well-known to the new generation. But the list is vast and we can all agree that memes are here to stay. Yet, there are a couple of problems.

It is the concept of a dead meme, a meme that is “so last month” that it is no longer popular. Unfortunately, dat boi is outdated. If one mentions it, then you get criticized. Memes move on with time, so do not get caught using old memes. It is not a good look.

The other problem with memes is that unlike art, such as paintings and sculptures, it is hard to analyze a meme. It is the equivalent to an inside joke. Sure, you can explain the meme but it takes away from the impact the meme has. I listed a few memes earlier, and if you don’t get them, it is nearly impossible to explain. It is easier to brush off the need to explain than actually explaining.

Overall the problem is sure to come in a few years when we all look back at old memes and realize we have no idea what they mean. I had to have a friend explain to me what in the world a “rickroll” is? It essentially is trolling someone by sending them the link to the song “Never Gonna Give You Up.” My friend was laughing that he “got me” when I had no idea what had just happened.

A scholar cannot analyze a meme as they analyze a piece of art. Sure they can Google the image and see its format, but the context is so far gone that it may not make any sense at all. It is a shame that it is outdated and no longer has the same impact. My friend was disappointed with my lack of a reaction to his little prank.

It is this scary thought that keeps me up at night. The future generation may lose an art genre, simply because memes tend to move on with the times. I wonder sometimes, do all memes go to heaven? If they do, does one have to die to relay the message to those who have passed? Is it possible for them to reincarnate? It is a scary thought.