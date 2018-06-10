The history of the Olympics can be traced back as far as the ancient Greeks. The games were created originally to show the strength of the men of Greece and were only available to those who resided in the Greek empire. Before any other countries were invited to participate in the games it was still in its early stages of becoming as big as it is today.

The games were held for only a limited amount of countries in the Greek empire, specifically in the city of Athens, where only 14 nations participated. Now in the Olympics every nation participates in this event to showcase their country’s athletic ability to the world.

The Olympics are held every four years. The sports held in the Summer Olympics feature running, the discus throw, jumping, wrestling and very few other events. The Olympics had only started to allow other events between 1908 to 1920, at the time right before the first Winter Olympics were held, when they introduced figure skating and ice hockey.

Figure skating started as a singles event, but as time went on Ice Dancing was added, men and women can compete as a pair on the ice. This however is not the case for every event in the olympics there are events when only one person can participate in the event such as mens by 400 meters.

Afterward, more sports were introduced, such as track, which involved relay races. Since then, a variety of sports have also been implemented into the games, such as curling, which features at least three teammates. This event was introduced in the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

These games are now well known by each and every country and they all involve their country so that they can represent their country as the best country at these games. What began as a series of games held in ancient Greece has transformed into a global event, attracting many people from all corners of the globe.