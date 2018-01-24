Hope To Revive Net Neutrality

As most of us know, net neutrality gives us the right to use the internet at an equal cost, regardless of where the content is hosted. What we don’t realize is how important net neutrality is.

As of now, we’ve taken net neutrality for granted by believing that there would never be any cost. We could have never imagined that it would be gone. Unfortunately, the day has come. Now, net neutrality no longer exists since the Federal Communications Commission decided to dismantle Obama-era rules on net neutrality.

Now that net neutrality is gone, people around the world are taking steps to repeal the decision. For instance, people have held protest and started petitions to reverse the decision the FCC gave in regards to net neutrality.

In an arts and technology article by Beth Mole, she claims there are about 700 protests going on in all 50 states. She also claims that many of the protests take place in Washington D.C and in front of Verizon stores.

Verizon is being protested because Verizon’s top lawyer Ajit Pai is the FCC’s new chairman.

Another person taking action is Senator Ed Markey. She’s mustered up 30 votes necessary to force a vote on the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality. With 30 sponsors, Markey can make the Senate vote on whether to consider overturning the new rules.

If he is successful in overturning them, it will lead to a debate and final vote. If it does get approved, the resolution still needs to go to the White House where president Trump gives the final decision on the fate of net neutrality. If he doesn’t approve, an “open internet” bill can be drawn up, but the bill won’t be able to restore the old protections it had in 2015.

It is important that we regain net neutrality because without it, we won’t be able to get the necessary information that we need. There’s still hope in restoring this vital protection for a free internet, but it all depends on whether or not our president chooses to accept the proposal; that is, if it even reaches his desk.

