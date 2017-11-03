How one mistake changed my life for the better

Steve Jobs once said, “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking.”

Finding something that you love enough to pursue as a career is not easy. During my high school junior year, however, I was assigned theatre for eighth period due to a scheduling mistake. I can now say that mistake was the best thing that has ever happened to me.

Theatre has changed my life completely. I’ve come to think that live theatre is the best form of entertainment because it never runs out of style, it’s consistently unique, it’s open to anyone, and it varies in artistic departments like costuming or even makeup.

Theatre is the OG of entertainment. It originated in Greece during the 6th century with tragedy plays. Because of the relatively low amount of performers, actors designed different masks and costumes to portray different characters. Plays were a popular form of entertainment back then but they remain to be to this day. Indeed, live theatre is timeless because of its ingenuity and uniqueness. Every performance is different even if it’s being performed for the same play. Whether it’s changes in the lighting, the music, or the actors, every single scene portrays a different emotion.

Additionally, the theatre doesn’t discriminate. You can be of any social class, or of any race, and still do theatre. Theatre doesn’t require a stage, props, or fancy lighting, it requires heart and energy. An NBA player needs a good set of sneakers, the right attire, and an average height of 6-feet, but for theatre all you need is a story you wish to share with the world.

In theatre there is something for everyone. Whether you are interested in fashion or makeup there is a department for you. If you have a passion for sound and lighting there is technical theatre. No matter what you love theatre has it.

You can work with an entire cast and design a costume for a character according to their personality traits. In addition to designing a costume, you can add the perfect touch to any character in the makeup department.

But the art doesn’t stop there, it continues on to stage design. The lighting and sound make a play even more amazing! The lighting and sound effects tell a story of their own and if you love music or working with lights you’ll love working in this department.

Needless to say, theatre is absolute magic. No matter how big the struggle in theatre, in the end, it magically comes together.