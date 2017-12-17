Immigration & home

From the islands of the southwest, Mico Reglos found himself in a new country. Born on March 30, 2001 in the Philippines, Reglos has always dreamed big. He has lived in America since he was a freshman, coming with little knowledge of the new world.

Moving to America was a dream his mother worked long and hard for. Year after year, since the sixth grade, Reglos’ mother would remind him and his two siblings that a better life was to come. On the day it became official, Reglo’s mother boasted, “We’re going for real!” Reglos had to get six shots, two in each arm and one in each leg. Their plane took off from the Philippines, landed in Korea, and then headed to America. After a 16 hour plane ride, as well as a lot of apple juice, Reglo found himself sad, yet excited for his new life. The hardest part of moving, he believes, is leaving behind something you don’t want to lose, like his father. Leaving his home country was easier to accept than leaving his father behind.

The Philippines is a Southwest Asian country, found in the Western Pacific. As number 12 of the most populated country in the world, the people living in the Philippines find themselves either bored or unmotivated. According to The Fact File, the Philippines has an 11% population rate that works overseas. This being said, not many jobs can be found in the country. In the Philippines, the mandatory education is only 10 years, further education is a choice.

In an interview I held with Reglos, I asked a series of questions based on the differences between his life in America and his life in his home country. When asked what has changed since the move, Reglos revealed that his thick accent has only become a little less prominent. Reglos learned English in the Philippines, carrying his first language with him for when he is home.

Meanwhile, he has also become more social and exponentially more stylish. For example, Reglos wears the clothing that he would have never imagined he would wear in the Philippines. Reglos’ ideologies have also changed from talking to new people outside of the Philippines and listening to other perspectives. Reglos also states that he is, in fact, very comfortable here in East L.A. He also emphasizes how he feels his voice and opinion matter in America. He goes on to explain that the Philippines isn’t the most caring place in the world. Reglos lists his interests as guitar, skating, and surfing the web.

Reglos wishes to not only raise his children in America with Filipino values, but also take them to the Philippines for trips. Like most people, Reglos has decided that he will give back to his country, and even went as far as to state, “You won’t get to your destination unless you look back to where you came from.”

Reglos states that he will forever remember what the Philippines has taught him. “I’ve learned to be humble, and obedient to your superiors even though you feel indignant about something. Always be calm and family would always go first.”