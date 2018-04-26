Is college worth it?

What is college…? Is college actually worth the time and the money and the hard work? Many people don’t want to go to college but they have been told that going to college benefits their future so that they can have a better life. Some think that if you don’t go to college your life will be filled with failure and that you won’t be able to get anywhere in life.

Now is that actually true… in my opinion I think that you don’t have to have a college degree in order to move forward with life and be successful. You can work without a college degree and your life will still be great… there are jobs out there that don’t need a college degree in order to apply to it. I hope that one day I will be able to go to a college even though it might not be a college that I would dream of going I just hope that I can go to college.

Now there are some famous people who didn’t even step foot in college and look at their life currently they have a lot of fortunes and they are also famous. There are studies that show that you don’t have to go to college in order to have a good future and a good life. And in order to support your family and to have a good life you just have to be a hard worker. But if you don’t want to be a hard worker and you just want to have an easy life you don’t have to but it’s a recommendation that you go to college for a period of a long time.

Now people waste their money on these really top notch colleges and universities that you need to pay a lot of money. But is it actually worth the money… I mean every college and I university has the same education and information that’s supposed to be taught. The high end universities teach the exact same thing as those low end universities. Now the title when you graduate does look nice when you apple for a job or other things where they ask for it. So in that case you wouldn’t want to have a university that their name isn’t really known or that absolutely no one knows about.

In the end many just want to go to college so that they can persevere a better job and so that they can live a better life in the future. I hope that one day I will be able to attend a college or a university so that I can be able to learn more and so that I can help people that need it. I want to major as a nurse so that I can help other people out. I want to make a difference in this world and I want to accomplish that by becoming a nurse and saving lives. I hope that college is worth it and it will make my life better.