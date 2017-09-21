Is he real?

Israel is….

different from others,

different because of his sexuality,

proud of who he is,

scared of his parents,

scared because they might not accept him,

trying not to worry about that right now.

Israel was….

bullied for his weight,

a bully that would bully others,

a person that questioned what he was doing,

never really happy and covered it with a smile,

never really happy because he would lie,

always a follower and never a leader.

Israel will…

be a kind, helpful person,

defend those who can’t defend themselves,

stand up for people’s rights,

be more happy and go to UCLA,

become an orthopedic surgeon,

live a happy life and accomplish his dreams.