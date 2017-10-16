Is social media enough for today’s generation?

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Google+, and many more platforms have been used to spread awareness about issues worldwide. Hashtag movements such as #DACA have spread news worldwide about Donald Trump’s policy that threaten to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA was an American immigration policy that allowed some individuals that entered the country illegally as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit.

It’s important to truly analyze Jeff Flake’s tweet because he expresses his opinion through words on social media. By doing that he is showing that he is knowledgeable about how much power social media carries with it. However, there are also many conflicts that come from sharing your opinion on social media platforms.

Not all minds think alike. Sadly there is also a large group of people who disagree with DACA students who are fighting for the program to be removed.

Then there’s the uneducated people on social media who have zero idea of what’s going on. For many reasons movements like these sadly don’t receive recognition and eventually disappear.

Here’s an example: You post information on all the social media platforms about a protest that will be going on and you ask for support. You get 10,000 likes which is great because that means you spread the word and the protest will be a success right? However, only 100 people show up. Where were all the 9,900 others that liked the post, commented, and sent motivational words in return?

It’s so simple to get a like but to actually incite people leave their homes and march all along downtown isn’t very easy. My question to you is: Which type of follower on social media are you? A sheep, someone who just follows everyone’s opinions and goes down a route just to fit in with a post trend? Or a goat, you actually want to make a change?

You choose.