Jai-normous

My name is Jai Tlatenchi and I was born in East Los Angeles. I’m a proud American and a proud legal Mexican.

My parents have shared various stories of their struggles coming to America, (some stories more illegal than others) and because of how much they went through to live here; I would hope to shape my life to be a worthy reason for my parents going through so much.

As a 17-year-old “kid”, I enjoy sports almost as much as anything. I grew up playing soccer until a tragic injury later on in life prohibited me from really playing again. In high school I developed a new love for track & field.

If it wasn’t for math in general, or a couple of good English teachers, I would probably dislike school just as much as your average kid. And that’s my life up until now. The future further awaits me.