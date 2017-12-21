League of Legends: More than a game

League of Legends is currently the most popular video game in the world. In the game, teams of five players go head to head to destroy each other’s bases. Team members work together as different characters to secure objectives and slay enemies in order to advance through the base. Teamwork is essential in order to beat the other team and most strategies revolve around communicating with your team to make plays around the map.

It requires a large amount of strategy, knowledge and mechanical skill with your keyboard. With match times ranging from fifteen minutes to over an hour, it can be an exhausting yet rewarding experience. Over the past five years of playing the game, League of Legends has grown to be my favorite video game and so much more than that. League of Legends is now a very important aspect of my life and something I cherish very much.

I started playing the game in middle school after seeing my cousin play the game when I visited his home. It was a brightly colored fighting game with lots of different characters with different backgrounds who all seemed very interesting like crazy scientists, furry creatures and magic teddy bears.

The moment I got home I went online and downloaded the game. I had no idea what I was doing. The game was confusing and I became frustrated, yet I still managed to enjoy it for some odd reason. Something about the style and gameplay resonated with me and I couldn’t let it go.

When my cousin found out I was playing the game, he started teaching me everything I needed to know. I even managed to get my brother into playing the game which was unexpected since he normally doesn’t play role playing games.

After that “League” became more than a game to me, it became a social experience.

One day, while playing a match, one of our teammates had made terrible puns and jokes in the chat. We thought it was hilarious and we all sent him a friend request. His username was super silly, starting with “chinaboi” but after that, he became Andrew to me and my relatives. Then he invited his friends who played the game and suddenly I had a whole new circle of people to talk to and have fun with.

That was four years ago, and we’re still friends to this day. “League” lets me make connections that would have been impossible without it. I have friends from Canada Georgia, and Virginia that I’ve all met through League of Legends. These people are some of the greatest friends I have and there’s no way I would have met them without it. Some of my best memories are linked to playing this game and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon.