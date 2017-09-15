Life of a nerd

Well, first of, my name is Sandy Villarreal Arizaga and I was born Sept. 13, 2000, so I am currently 17.

I am a senior at Garfield High School so I will be graduating in 2018. I live with seven family members, a dog, and two birds. I’m a very shy girl at first but once you get to know me, well let’s just say I’m a whole different person.

I don’t have any hobbies, unless you count watching Netflix, Korean drama, anime, reading manga, listening to K-pop (specifically BTS), watching “The Walking Dead,” and eating, so in a way being lazy is my hobbie.

To verify what Korean drama, K-pop, anime, and manga are, if you don’t know, Korean drama are Korean TV shows similar to novelas but in Korean. K-pop is Korean music. Anime is Japanese animation, totally different from cartoons, and manga are like graphic novels but in Japanese, kind of like comic books but bigger.

Another thing about me which you probably figured out by now is that I’m a nerd. I know, no surprise there. Yes, I do like “Star Wars,” “Deadpool,” “Pokemon,” and all those other stuff I mentioned. But I do feel like I’m not a complete nerd because I don’t know how to play video games. I know I can always learn but I feel like I missed out on a lot.

Another thing about me is that I love animals. I’m actually planning on studying animal rehabilitation in college and have a career in it so I can help animals in need.