Mr. Murchie– EXPOSED!

Mr. Murchie has taught at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles for over a decade where, in addition to teaching English, coaches Academic Decathlon and helps run the school newspaper.

He graduated with a business degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and did his graduate studies in English Literature at San Francisco State University.

Mr. Murchie was born, raised, and lives in the Pasadena area with his wife and three kids and is currently engaged in his lifelong struggle to just WRITE.