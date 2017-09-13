My call to comrades

Howdy! My name is Carlos Alejandro De Los Santos, but you can call me Karly. I’m 16 and go to Garfield Senior High School.

My interests are music, anime/manga, and reading. Music has always been my greatest passion, and has affected who I am as a person profoundly. I listen to most types of music but my favorites are punk and hip-hop. Death Grips and Kendrick Lamar are my favorite artists, and have inspired me as a producer and as a lyricist.

I enjoy playing guitar and piano, but my true love is producing hip-hop in FL Studio 12.

I’m a huge anime and manga enthusiast as well, “Kill la Kill” and “K-On” being my all time favorites. I’ve been a fan of anime since I was very young and have enjoyed the medium ever since.

Literature has also become a huge facet of who I am. I love reading and I’m president of the Library Club at Garfield. Writers like J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin have created some of the most entertaining reading experiences I have had. Political and philosophical writers like Karl Marx, Peter Kropotkin and Max Stirner have influenced my way of viewing and thinking about the world at large.

Politically, I am an anarcho-communist, as well as an egoist. The state and capitalism have oppressed POC, the LGBTQ+ community, and low-income people of all backgrounds. I want to dismantle these systems by any means necessary, and I hope any comrades reading this can join me!