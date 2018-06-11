Navigating new beginnings

The start and ending of a chapter. For some a fresh beginning, in my stance, a beginning into adulthood, debt, confusion, and the start of my “life.” Take it how you want it but beginnings always come with endings.

In my position and many other fellow peers, I will begin college. There isn’t any other way to put it, but I’m pretty sure my delusions of it are far fetched. You might agree with me but I thought high school would be just like “High School Musical” or like well known classics like, “Pretty in Pink,” “The Breakfast Club” or “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” I thought that my real start would begin at high school after having cringey episodes in middle school and doing things that I’ll regret for the rest of my life. And sadly it didn’t.

I thought everything would go smoothly, until it didn’t. I became mature and all but I can’t say that I’m ready for the real world, but I can say that my experiences will help me out.

Although my “beginning” hasn’t really come and as I walk into the next chapter in my life, I can say that I actually did enjoy this part of my life. It may have not been the best time of my life, but hey, I’m still 17 I’m going into college and hopefully will make new friends despite my unfriendly face and pessimistic outlook on the world.

So I say to you, although life right now may not seem the best or what not, there will be a day in which that chapter will end. It isn’t the end of the world, and as cliche as it may sound, it hopefully does get better. Hopefully.