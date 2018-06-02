Op-Ed: The need for tuition free college

Most high school students aspire to go to college. Many are motivated by a particular institution their parents, or a particular career to pursue higher education. They have a dream college that they hope to attend in order to prepare them for the workforce will the skillset ready to pursue the career of their interest. But achieving this milestone in person’s education has many hurdles to overcome.

Being accepted into college alone is a undoubtedly a challenge. Maintaining both a high GPA and getting high SAT and ACT scores is no doubt an arduous task. If a student manages to achieve both those things by the time l they apply to colleges, they have a higher likelihood to get into the college of their choice.

But even then the application process continues to be difficult. Most colleges come with fees just to apply, and with most students applying to a multitude of colleges, these costs could accumulate. This is where the financial issues involving college begin to rear their ugly head, even before college begins. Students have to focus on their studies, while figuring out how they are going to pay for it. Scholarships and financial aid begin to become a large priority. This places further pressure on students, before they even enter college.

The cost of tuition in particular has become a major issue for many students. It varies wildly from college to college and navigating through the different options can be difficult. It is often one of the biggest factors deterring people from even college, even though there may be financial aid available to them. That is why public college in the United States should become tuition free.

Tuition free college would be a major benefit for Americans become it would allow more people to gain a higher education.

Many other countries have already begun to have publicly funded education beyond high school. Colleges in countries like Germany, for instance, cost very little to attend because students have most costs covered for them by the government. This however, raises the question on how we would fund this type of program.

The truth is it would still be possible simply by raising the taxes on the wealthiest people and companies in America, and close loopholes that allow companies to dodge large amounts of taxes. By moving properties overseas, such as patents, millions if dollars in tax money is dodged.

There is enough money to fund public colleges, simply through redistribution of funds. A few public policy changes could provide the necessary funds to pay for this program. Raising the capital gains tax, as well as the tax put on Wall Street slightly higher would cover the cost easily.

Though some may view the idea as fiscally irresponsible, it is an investment in the American people. Having more people with a college education would serve to benefit the country as a whole.It’s time students have access to the education they deserve, and for the United States to catch up with the rest of the Western world.