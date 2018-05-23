Opinion: Gun Control Advocacy

“It goes without saying that every child to be safe in school.”

Since the beginning of 2018 there has been 19 school shootings. Three out of 12 months and there has been 18 school shootings.

After the last shooting in Parkland, Fla., which killed 17 people, there has been lots of controversy, whether it be that schools need better security or whether there should be gun reform laws.

Gun reform laws sounds more like something the United States indeed needs. Not only is there shootings at schools but also in our communities. Also in Florida during January 2018, a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim of the airport in the city of Lauderdale that unfortunately took the lives of five innocent victims. This deadly shooting incited a debate about firearms in the United States.

As firearms have become more powerful and mass shootings fill the news, arguments over gun laws have grown more heated. Some people say that we need stricter laws to limit the kinds of guns that are legal to own and make it harder for criminals to get weapons.

These kinds of restrictions are known as gun control. Some people agree that we should limit the kinds of guns that are legal to own, but many contradict stating that making gun-control laws violate the “right to bear arms.” Although many stand with declaring laws that limit the ownership of guns, current president Donald Trump has said he would oppose any new gun-control measures and is in favor of expanding gun owners’ rights.

According to experts, “We lose more than 36,000 Americans to gun violence every year in this country. That’s an average of 99 gun deaths per day. These tragedies range from accidents and suicides to horrific mass shootings like the one at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, last June.”

Guns are certainly not the cause of all crime, but the fact that they are so easily accessible does in fact make crimes more deadly. We must declare stronger gun laws around the world. It starts just by a background check, see a criminal background? They definitely should not be allowed to own a gun under any circumstances. Little things like these will change, and it begins by changing and updating our gun laws!