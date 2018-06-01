Opinion: How do we deal with gun violence?

Gun control— the news everyone has attentively been watching. Given the recent mass shootings, the issue of gun control has been given much exposure, with people viewing the concept with sharply different perceptions. Some heavily advocate for gun control, while others disdain it, passionately clinging on to their second amendment rights.

According to the constitution the second amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

This has been a topic of great debate. Some use this as a basis to bear arms to protect their homes, themselves or others. But where does this cross the line? Many people are angry about President Trump giving no comfort to the victims of mass shootings.

The death of a friend or a mentor have scarred the lives of many children, children who were the victims and survivors of school shootings.

However, school shootings are nothing new. In the case of the Columbine shooting, people lost their lives, 13 to be exact. And this issue isn’t something that just happens in schools. According to CNN, it is approximated that at least one school shooting occurs each week and this is only this year, so where and when will the changes occur in the land of the free?

Some argue that banning guns would enable people with authority such as the government or police to have greater control over ordinary citizens. Others argue that the banning of guns would help communities be safer and more united.

I for one believe that they should not be taken away. What I believe is that there should be better gun regulations and I believe that if a person wants to acquire a gun they, along with the people in their household, should have a mental evaluation.

Although many people may argue that this is an infringement of peoples rights, this will ensure greater safety among families with guns in their homes Even if people may offer ideas there will never be a solution where everyone is happy. But if we the people don’t take action in an issue that continues to reoccur, the problems will become bigger until gradually it will be too late to do anything.