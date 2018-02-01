Opinion: How good is technology for the youth?

Technology today has both positive and negative effects on the youth today, but the responsibility lies is the parents of the child to control how they use it.

Parents can restrict many things on their children’s phone most of which can be harmful and the amount of time they are able to use it. Though Apple has these restrictions, most parents don’t have the time of day to be constantly keeping track of what their child is doing on a day-to-day basis let alone constantly keep track of what they’re doing on their phone.

Therefore, the blame doesn’t lie within the company who produces the phone or the child but the parent who buys it for the child. Phones and technology take away a child’s childhood due to the fact that the majority don’t even go outside to play with others instead are inside playing Minecraft or watching youtube videos.

It takes away their social skills of being able to go up to another kid and ask if they wanted to play instead their phone subsides children and are used to keep them children entertained. Although this may be nice that parents are able to keep their children entertained it stops them from bonding.

For example, a teenage kid would mostly likely rather be on their devices than bonding with their family. Technology today has changed most of peoples lives for the fact that the vast majority of people own a cellular device and are constantly on it. This could be bad because it could also lead to kids rarely going outside to play and maybe become obese because of this.

Phones are also a huge distraction for kids of all ages. Kids may want to be on YouTube instead of finish homework or study. This type of behavior is bad because it creates a bad habit of procrastination.

Children today are always caught up in drama as well because of all the social media and although social media is a good way for kids to interact it’s a good way for information to be taken to someone the boy or girl may not think it is.

They can easily be tricked into giving information and not knowing why or what the other person may do with it. This can be dangerous for kids who use their phones unmonitored and do not know who exactly they’re talking to.

There are weird types of people out there who say they are someone they’re not and can easily trick smaller children, this could possibly be harmful because they have a chance of getting kidnapped.

Ultimately, if a child is to get a phone at such a young age it’s the parents job to make sure that they aren’t doing anything bad and that they aren’t talking to random people on the internet. It’s also their responsibility to stop them from using their devices all day and force them to still go out and interact with other children and have time for studies at school.

Although phones were meant for the convenience of people it can cause many problems with smaller kids specifically because of they’re young age and how they can be so gullible. Children below the age of 13 shouldn’t be allowed to have a phone and if they do get one the parents should restrict the amount of time they can use it for the safety of the kid. This would allow for more productive and social children who would have a lot more time for studies rather than being lazy and being on their devices all day. Companies do not have all the blame for kids being so addicted to their phones.