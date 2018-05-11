Opinion: Let’s take a look at gun violence

Guns were designed for protection and for military purposes. Weapons such as assault rifles shouldn’t get into the wrong hands. Recently, the words “gun violence” and “children” have been used in the same sentence too often in the media. Gun violence in school has escalated over these past years.

The way I see it, there are two people (or groups of people) who are going to stop gun violence in schools. One, politicians. Indeed, change will not come without the change of laws. Two, school police. School police officers can certainly stop gun violence but not prevent it. Fortunately, overcoming gun violence in schools isn’t impossible and our nation should strive to keep schools safe.

School shootings have occurred in the past but not on a scale of this size. Gradually, more people have died due to gun abuse in America.

According to the New York Times, since 2012, 438 people have been injured by gun violence, 138 of which have died in at least 239 schools. The last thing we need is to sit back and watch more gun violence occur. The lives of both students and school staff are at risk here.

The mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. by a 19-year-old sparked a nationwide conversation about schools and guns. During the shooting, 17 people were killed, 15 others were wounded. It’s even more unbelievable to hear about deputy Scot Peterson who decided to wait outside of the building during the mass murder.

According to Emily Stewart for Vox, “Peterson waited four to six minutes before entering the building with several other officers, despite hearing gunfire.” Peterson went on to resign and will face several investigations.

We would hope things have gotten better in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after a tragic month of February. However, the brother of the mass shooter was arrested for being on campus shortly after the shooting. Additionally, two other students who were found with weapons on the school campus in March, according to Local 10 News.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy inspired schools across the country to speak their voice. Great Mills High School participated in anti-gun movements, but only one month after the Parkland shooting, another school murder took place on March 20.

A 17-year-old shooter was armed with his father’s handgun and left his ex-girlfriend in critical state after shooting her and one other person. On this occasion, the school officer, Blaine Gaskill, stepped in and killed the shooter before he could hurt anyone else.

It is important to note the 2nd Amendment prevents the government from banning guns. Sadly, school shootings cannot end if no changes are made. Should the government, then, choose if the to value an amendment from over 200 years ago more than the lives of today’s students. A voice is a voice, and this nation will need a wave of voices from every school, from every community. Together we can be heard. Let’s not forget those who were lost and let’s make a change.