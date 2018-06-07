Preparing for the new phase

Everyone has mixed feelings about their first day of college, and it all depends on how one reacts to a different environment. College is a vital stepping stone in our lives. It is the place where we decide the direction we want our future to take, and start executing our dreams. College life is the beginning of a new chapter in our lives, where we will grow as students and individuals.

In college, we are going to get the exposure and knowledge we need to grow into future leaders. One way to ease the transition into college is to simply be social. Select friends wisely. While college certainly can be a fun experience, it’s important to make connections with individuals who are there to learn and accomplish their goals. It is necessary to find individuals who have the same interests you do and who can relate to your culture. This will help you stay focused on your studies and achieve your own aspirations. Who knows, some of the people you meet may end up networking with you in the future.

Besides your peers, it’s always a good idea to get to know your professors. Our college professors are not only central to our education, but they can also potentially be sources to a network. Missing even one class session would make anyone fall behind, especially if the course is a challenging one. Therefore, it’s crucial to maintain good attendance, not only to ensure understanding of the material being discussed in class, but to allow the professor to get to know you.

We can all agree that college is a new beginning which will play an instrumental role in who we will become. Whether our experiences are filled with excitement or disappointment, it all depends on us and how we make the best out of it. The time has arrived when we travel alone and make our own decisions, and realize the difference between right and wrong.

After all, one must adapt to a new social college environment because it is essential. If one cannot adapt to a new societal environment, then it can affect an undergraduate both mentally and physically. Most importantly, socializing is necessary to avoid isolation and depression so it is recommended that new incoming students join programs, clubs, and other social groups.

Students should take advantage of the beneficial resources that every college campus offers for their students because students do spend lots of money for college expenses. Hence, one should be productive because every college campus has lots of activities to offer.