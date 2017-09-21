Strength defined

Family
One word, with many different meanings
With many different stories to tell
Defined, it means those closest to you
That provide support, encouragement and
Unconditional love
Some can fulfill this, many do not
They are crushed by the expectations they hand over
Woman
A distinct and unfair disadvantage
When raised in the barrio of East L.A. this word defines your future
The raza teaches you to be a
Caregiver, mother, housewife
Dreams forgotten by the responsibility of creating a family
School
An institution of learning and advancement for everyone
From New York to Boyle Heights kids bubble in circles that bind
That inhibit them from growing as people and instead grow in statistics
From equal opportunity seeds hate and discontent
They disconnect students from each other, separating minorities
And instead of unity, an information deficit occurs
Immigrant
A powerful story told with one word
The struggle of millions defined by it
Binded by the bureaucratic system that
Denied, denies, will deny
The chances, the promises, the aspirations of many
Size 6
Now deemed too big, let’s beauty be defined as a number
No longer are your features unique, but ugly
Brown skin, black skin, any other than white deemed imperfect
Society pushes us down a rabbit hole
Wanting uniformity, getting rid of what makes us
Us
What makes me
Me
These words are a part of who I am
However, don’t misconceive what I say
They describe, but do not define me
Family pressure against me, I challenge what they impose on me
A woman, but I strive for greatness in myself first
Standardized tests threaten to value me in numbers, I inspire others with my story
Society defines beauty as a number, I destroy expectations with confidence
Strength to defy expectations
Strength to go above stereotypes
Strength for others, for myself
Strength is who I am
