The games that are captivating many worldwide

Are you ready to watch the 2018 Winter Olympic Games either up close or on television? Anyways, you’ll be fascinated by the dedication that many athletes have integrated into their prolonged training.

In any case, this upcoming year the games will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea. The opening ceremony will kick off on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. This is, in fact, the second time that South Korea will have held the Olympic games.

However, there have been escalating tensions in the region. I’m referring to the tensions between Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. However, because the games are going to be hosted in South Korea, many Olympic officials are worried since PyeongChang lies in mountainous terrain at the uppermost eastern corner of South Korea, only about an hour from the border of North Korea. Therefore, PyeongChang’s location has become a great cause of concern because of the threat of North Korea’s arsenal of missiles and nuclear weapons.

Even though the location of the Olympic Games has become increasingly controversial, it is more likely that nothing out of the ordinary will occur. As a result, there will be no issues whatsoever regarding the 2018 Winter Olympic Games because the Olympic officials chose this location knowing that it would be safe for the event to be held in South Korea.

Something interesting that many are not aware of in regards to the 2018 Olympic Games is that there is going to be many more athletic events added this time around. For instance, athletes will now be able to compete in big air snowboarding and freestyle skiing as well as mass start speed skating and mixed doubles curling.

Another interesting tidbit of Olympic trivia is that this year’s mascot is going to be a white tiger named Soohorang. The Olympic officials chose this tiger because it is “closely associated with Korean mythology and culture’’ and is a “familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength, and protection,’’ according to the Games website.

Finally, the tickets for the games ranges from $17 to $1,300 and that is only if you live in Korea, and for those who live elsewhere such as in another state it will be much more expensive. Therefore, it’s better to just watch the games on television than to fly to another state and waste a numerous amount of money.

I have always watched the Winter Olympic Games on television because I truly enjoy the ice skating events. I hope that I get to attend the Summer Olympic Games that will be held in Los Angeles in 2028 because my dream is to one day see the 100 meter running events up close. I’ll just have to wait those 10 years for the Olympic Games to come to Los Angeles so that I can watch the action up close and live.

Although many Americans don’t fly to South Korea to see the games live, millions of people will watch these games live on television. They do this because these games are entertaining and very interesting since we get to see who takes home the gold medals. Moreover, I truly hope that others have the opportunity to attend this event in the future because it’s once in a lifetime experience.