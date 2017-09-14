The most interesting 17 year old in the world

My name is Christian Diaz and I am 17. I am currently attending Garfield High School, the best school in East Los Angeles.

Growing up in East L.A. and going to Garfield was a dream for me. I love the diversity and the education that Garfield offers and I also love the different opportunities given to me here; such as being able to get fee waivers for the SAT, having a peer counselor to help keep you on track having an APEX class to help you catch on your credits, and being able to join a variety of clubs at school.

I am a very active person who is always on the move playing sports but only as a hobby. Although I do not participate in a sport at school, I like to play basketball and occasionally I play soccer.

Other things I enjoy are watching anime shows such as “Naruto,” “Boruto,” “Dragon Ball Z,” and “Attack on Titans.” I also enjoy getting to know about other religions and cultures such as Muslims, Buddhist, Jewish and many other religions, but I especially love tasting the different foods within other cultures.

My favorite type of Mexican food is a burrito with beans, rice, salsa, onion, cilantro and chicken. My favorite American food is a burger with cheese.

This is an insight as to what kind of person I am.