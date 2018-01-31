Opinion: The spooky internet

Today, phones, television, and electronics are used by almost everyone worldwide, especially teenagers. But is having the freedom of finding anything on the internet beneficial to us?

Although it’s nice to have access to all the information in the world in your pocket, most people today spend so much time on their phones that they rarely socialize anymore. Technology is also dangerous because valuable information such as credit card data, home addresses, and social security numbers can easily be stolen.

Technology can be beneficial as long as it’s used for things that are necessary. Moreover, technology enables us to communicate with people all around the world in a matter of seconds. Being able to do this can be beneficial to us in times of emergency. However, interacting with people all around the world without knowing their real identity and their true intentions can have dangerous effects.

Phones can be a great distraction for young children. Most young kids will scour the internet and download fun games and social media apps instead of doing their homework or chores.

Additionally, phones have rendered us awkward since we don’t have as much experience talking to people in real life and this, in turn, has caused a great lack of communication between people today.

Most people are missing out on valuable experiences they could be sharing with with their friends and the opportunity to bond with family members. Phones have taken over the time that people have to be productive so now the time allotted for productivity is wasted and it’s all because of phones.

Although the internet has countless useful website, the internet also contains a variety of explicit and sensitive material. Your computer can also attain viruses and different sorts of malware by visiting shady websites. This viruses can ruin your electronic device and automatically download material without your consent or approval. Needless to say, you should try and be safe with what you search and the websites you visit.

The internet is full of knowledge that can be used in both positive and negative ways. And depending on how children today use it and how careful they are about putting information into a random website it can be both beneficial and safe that can help you in your everyday life.

Children shouldn’t be able to have all the freedom that they do and instead they should go outside and form strong bonds with friends instead of forming superficial relationships.