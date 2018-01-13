Opinion: The way life goes

What is the meaning of life? My answer to this question has mostly changed throughout the years.

When I was five-years-old, the only purpose of life was to have fun. Every chore assigned by my parents, I would turn into a game. Every chore was a new challenge, and it excited me. I would do all I could do to pass the time. There was no worry and I would live day to day.

Obviously, that was the mentality of a child. We all know life changes as we grow older.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, I grew older, and when I was 10-years-old, I began to see life for what it was. I had successfully managed to have “fun” until then, but change is bound to happen.

I grew too old to have a babysitter, and I had to grow with my actual family. All was different, and I knew that from then on that having “fun” was not going to be easy anymore. My purpose in life then was to “try” to have fun. The games and challenges were no longer enough.

I made a goal, but I no longer received any satisfaction. Of course, this was more difficult because I had to accompany my parents to the factory they worked at all day. As I walked into the building my eyes would hurt from the darkness. The walk up the stairs was eerie and you could hear the scrambling of the rats. Inside the factory was a bunch of people, all hard at work on the mountains of clothing before them. The sadness and weariness on their faces were hard to look at.

Going to school and then going to that factory changed my outlook on life forever. I realized that I did not want the endless hours, menial work and “lack of fun” that the factory provided.

However, a few more years went by and my purpose in life changed again. This time, to pursuing a better future for myself and my family.

I was aware that by pursuing a higher education I could avoid the factory and give back to my parents. I did not want their sacrifice to be in vein. Seeing that rat-infested factory and knowing my parents had to work there broke my heart.

I am inspired to work hard and do all I can to better my family by providing them with all they provided me and more in the future.

I have been thinking about the meaning of life again, and I still have no definite answer.

I am a bit of an existentialist and the thought of death scares me. I am scared to die, yet I am not sure of my purpose to be alive. I have decided my purpose is to be “happy” and make those around me “happy” as well.

I try to be a positive role model for others now and in the future. Of course, this definition of life may not be the best, but I have not had much time to think about it. I am sure I will change my mind in the future, but for now, I think I am on the right path.