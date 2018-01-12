Opinion: What’s our purpose?

Life is the most precious thing in the world because you only get one life. Once you’re dead, you can’t come back unless you believe in reincarnation, but we don’t know if such a thing is possible.

Don’t you ever wonder why we only get one life? Why can’t the dead come back to life? There has to be a purpose as to why we only have one life, so what is it? What’s the purpose in living if you’re gonna die anyways? I understand that we grow up to reproduce, die, and leave the new generation to repeat the same thing but is that seriously all there’s to it? There has to be more to life than that.

I believe that we all have a purpose in life, just as I believe that when we die our purpose is completed. On the other hand, I believe that the people who don’t find their purpose in time live an unfulfilling and bleak life. I believe that once we lose our purpose, we lose our purpose in living which only makes you wonder, what’s our purpose?

Many babies, children, teenagers and adults don’t have the opportunity to live their full life.

What could have been my mom’s first kid, didn’t make it. I could have been born ill because my mom had me at a rather old age of 43. So why was I given the opportunity to live while my brother wasn’t? In other words, what’s my purpose?

I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to worry about your purpose.

Many of us still don’t know what our purpose is but in time we will find it. It can become frustrating but that’s because we might be thinking about life too much. It’s best to make the most out of our lives and enjoy the time that we get to have in this world and that we often take for granted.

It’s normal to feel lost but it’s better to appreciate the life that you won’t get back. So just remember to focus on the positive and take things slow. I’m sure your purpose will find you someday when you least expect it.