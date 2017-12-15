What’s The Point of Living?

What’s the point of life? This question has remained unanswered since the history of man, but I am here today to discuss the true meaning of life: nothing.

In truth, there is no meaning and no purpose to life whatsoever. Everything we know that exists is all a matter of probability and time.

The universe has been alive for billions and billions of years. It was only a matter of time before the perfect combination of elements amalgamated in order to create a planet capable of sustaining life. The universe didn’t think, nor care, about the existence of humans, yet here we are thinking that there’s a purpose to this all.

Nothing matters in the grand scheme of things, but life matters to us. Whatever is happening here on Earth holds no impact or significance to the rest of the universe.

After all, we are all eventually going to die and decay on a planet that will also eventually die along with everything on it.

For all we know, there could be a planet out there that is one thousand years more advanced than we are, but do we care? Not really, because their lives are so far away from ours that they don’t matter. And if they don’t matter, neither do we.

Over 150,000 people die every day, yet the vast majority of us carry on with our days happily. By the time you’re done reading this sentence, approximately eight people will have died.

Does that make you sad at all, knowing that eight complete strangers died in the matter of a couple of seconds? You, just like the other seven billion people on the planet, don’t matter to the rest of the world.

There’s no real purpose in life other than to make yourself happy. In just about a hundred years, everything you have ever done or said will have been completely forgotten.

So does that mean we should all go on living lives with no purpose because nothing really matters? No. Instead, what we should do is stop caring so much about the little things.

We often hold ourselves back because we’re afraid to take risks. If nothing really matters, then taking a small risk won’t hurt. Whether it’s asking a person out or attempting to get a promotion at work, take the risk.

Just as the character Rick from the popular TV show Rick and Morty once said, “To live is to risk it all, otherwise you’re just an inert chunk of randomly assembled molecules drifting wherever the universe blows you.”