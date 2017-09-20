Garfield Senior High School

What’s up? It’s Kelly

Hello, my name is Sharon Kelly Guzman Mendoza; I am 16 years old and was born on Oct. 26, 2000. My favorite color is baby blue and I am currently a senior in high school.

I am an only child born and raised in Los Angeles. Both of my parents are immigrants whom I respect and love dearly.

My favorite sport and pastime is water polo and swim. I am still undecided on what my career path should be so I like to try new things that can help me discover my undiscovered passion. I love reading and watching documentaries of any sort, especially about crime.

