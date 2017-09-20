White? Hispanic? Who knows?

I was born in Whittier Presbyterian Hospital on June 17, 2001, on Father’s Day to a Mexican-American mother and a Salvadorian-American father. I never crawled like other babies, instead I would crawl in a sort of military-style crawl.

My first language was Spanish and my first word was “agua.” I have always loved the water and I was in swimming and water polo for most of my life at the Commerce Aquatic Center, now called the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center.

I did preschool for two years because my mother heard that kids who go to preschool have a higher chance of being successful. Ever since I was in school I remember my teachers would get mad at me because I held my pencil with my left hand incorrectly because of the way I wrote, although it felt very comfortable for me.

I have always been a fan of Star Wars probably because everything about it fascinated me (except the prequels they were pretty bad).

My two favorite subjects have always been History and English. History has always fascinated me, especially World War II. I would always read or watch a movie on anything that had to do with that era .

In seventh grade I won the AVID write-off for best essay among other seventh graders in the Montebello Unified School District the essay was about Cesar Chavez and how he protested for better immigrant pay, and more rights.

I grew up seeing the world differently from almost everyone, the reason being is that I am colorblind and I am a moderate deutan meaning I am red-green colorblind.

I have always been proud of who I am because I am different from everyone else.