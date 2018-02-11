First Round of Foothill League

With all the mayhem in the coaching staff, a new style of play, the grizzlies worked hard going into the first round of league. The grizzlies went 0-5.

For the first game of league the grizzlies went up against the Hart Indians, which the Indians were heavily favored to win, although the grizzlies lost 1-0 they did not get blown out as they had in previous years.

Up next were the Canyon Cowboys who took the win with a score of 1-0. After two home games the Grizzlies traveled to Saugus. The Grizzlies scored their first goal of the league season, however the game ended a victory for the Centurions in a 2-1 score, the goal was scored by Robert Castro.

Then the two final games against the Valencia Vikings and the West Ranch Wildcats both ended with the Grizzlies on the short end of the stick by identical scores of 2-0

“We have not gotten the results we wanted but we are at a level were we are competing. We are playing our style of soccer. We will just work harder and harder everyday,” coach Coach Freddy Wheeler.

Goalkeeper Emerson Chavarria mentioned that all the players need to keep their heads high up.

“We need to work even harder then what we already are,” Chavarria said.

“Every game we play until the very last whistle, we do not give up. That is not in our mentality, we all work for each other no matter the score,” junior midfielder Cobi Villalba said.

The Grizzlies have shown improvement from previous years. They have not gotten the results they want, but are improving on the field.

The author of this article is the midfielder of the Golden Valley boys soccer team.